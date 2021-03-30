‘SA needs a holiday’: Tourism industry welcomes Easter weekend visitors

While the nation awaits a government decision about Covid-19 regulations over Easter, many people have already booked flights and accommodation for the long weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to announce on Tuesday evening what steps will be taken to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 when, traditionally, people travel and gather over Easter.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the government was considering allowing larger outdoor and indoor events to accommodate religious gatherings. There is also speculation around tighter restrictions on the sale of alcohol.

Nevertheless, holiday destinations are prepared for an influx of tourists at the weekend.

Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said the province was expecting a pent up demand by travellers.

Maynier said since the relaunch of a “Kids Stay Free” campaign at the beginning of March, that had resulted in R11.4m committed in flight sales and 311 “Kids Stay Free” accommodation options booked across the region.