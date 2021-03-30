Two women gunned down in Limpopo village, allegedly by relative

Two Limpopo families who suffered tragedies after two women were killed execution-style, allegedly by a relative, are demanding that action be taken against the owner of the firearm.

A 35-year-old man allegedly took his brother's car and service firearm, which was used to kill two female relatives, aged 25 and 50, at GaMatsea village in Mankweng, near Polokwane, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said preliminary investigations revealed the firearm belonged to the suspect's brother, who is a member of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

The older victim's husband, who is the suspect's uncle, said the firearm owner was negligent and should face the full might of the law.

