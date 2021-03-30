South Africa

Varsities spend R32m to repair damage caused by vandalism during student protests

UKZN bears brunt after students protests

30 March 2021 - 11:10
The University of KZN has spent more than R27m to repair damage caused by vandalism during recent students protests.
The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has spent more than R27m to repair property damaged during student protests between July and February.

The department of higher education & training said UKZN was one of the nine institutions that cost taxpayers over R32m to repair vandalised property since last year.

Minister Blade Nzimande called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly against any acts of violence and destruction of public and private property.

