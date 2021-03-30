South Africa

WATCH | Saving Senekal: community digs deep to restore dignity

30 March 2021 - 06:00

The small Free State farming community of Senekal seeks peace through new projects aimed at uplifting and revamping their community. This was not the case five months ago when the town was in an uproar as farmers and residents stood head to head after the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

Today the racially divided town seeks to restore peace and dignity through new projects aimed at uplifting and revamping the town and its people. The projects include a community cleanup, roadworks, fixing of potholes and social awareness.

Residents say they have been failed by the municipality for years and have taken matters into their own hands.

Residents from both Senekal and neighbouring township of Matwabeng formed the Senekal-Matwabeng community forum, where many were inspired to uplift a town that had once been on the brink of war.

Various local and national private companies have donated to the cause, but community members in the spirit of volunteerism have been the ones doing all the work on the ground.

