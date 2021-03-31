COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New restrictions on alcohol sales imposed in SA
31 March 2021 - 08:37
Data withheld from WHO team probing Covid-19 origins in China — Tedros
Data was withheld from World Health Organisation investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.
31 March 2021 - 08:30
SA diplomats set to be prioritised for single dose vaccine jabs, says health adviser
Department of health technical adviser Dr Aquina Thulare has told parliament that 362 diplomats stationed in Africa will be considered for priority single dose Covid-19 vaccinations to ensure their speedy return to their diplomatic missions.
31 March 2021 - 08:22
T cells induced by Covid-19 infection respond to new virus variants — US study
A critical component of the immune system known as T cells that respond to fight infection from the original version of the novel coronavirus appear to also protect against three of the most concerning new virus variants, according to a US laboratory study.
31 March 2021 - 08:00
Ministerial advisory committee shake-ups strengthen Covid-19 fight, says Mkhize
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has told parliament’s health portfolio committee that changes made in the make-up of the ministerial advisory committees (MAC) were meant to strengthen government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
31 March 2021 - 07:40
India's daily coronavirus cases rise at slower pace than day earlier
India reported 53,480 new cases of the coronavirus, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, the second day that cases have risen less than the day before.
Deaths were at their highest since mid-December, according to a Reuters tally, with 354 people dying of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, taking total mortalities to 162,468.
India has been reporting a spike in cases this month, with its richest state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, accounting for a majority of its case load.
With more than 12 million cases of the coronavirus reported since the beginning of the outbreak last year, India is the third worst affected country in the world, after the United States and Brazil.
Reuters
31 March 2021 - 07:30
Ukraine reports record daily high of 407 coronavirus related deaths -minister
Ukraine registered a record daily high of 407 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.
The previous high of 362 deaths was on March 25.Stepanov said 11,226 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 1,674,168 coronavirus cases and 32,825 deaths.
Reuters
31 March 2021 - 07:19
As Covid-19 cases and deaths rise, President Biden is asking cities and states to pump the brakes on reopening and even reinstitute restrictions. https://trib.al/mIsuirDPosted by Forbes on Tuesday, March 30, 2021
31 March 2021 - 07:00
Some concert organizers are making plans to cautiously forge ahead this festival season — hoping that increased COVID-19 vaccinations will make concerts safe and appealing.Posted by NPR on Tuesday, March 30, 2021
31 March 2021 - 05:30
Some booze banned but church doors opened as Ramaphosa makes tactical adjustments to lockdown level 1
The changes, Ramaphosa said, were aimed at guarding against a possible Covid-19 third wave precipitated by the Easter weekend — with slight adjustments made rather than blanket changes
31 March 2021
Don’t worry, vaccine programme is on track: Ramaphosa, Mkhize
Health minister says negotiations on procurement are ‘complete’, with signing of the agreements in the next 48 hours
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 24 842 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 756 new cases, which represents a 3% positivity rate. A further 78 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 52 788 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/VsM1DHLGqo pic.twitter.com/uJA3QG3qbo— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 30, 2021