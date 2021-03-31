Family meeting: from booze to beaches, here’s what President Ramaphosa said in a nutshell
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night said SA will remain on lockdown level 1 and announced changes aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 during the Easter long weekend.
Ramaphosa gave an update about progress made by the government in securing Covid-19 vaccines as phase 2 of the vaccinations is set to start in mid-May.
Here’s what was said in a nutshell:
Vaccines
Ramaphosa said government has secured Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines for the second phase of vaccinations. It is finalising an agreement for 20-million Pfizer vaccines which require two doses.
There are ongoing negotiations with manufacturers of the Sinovac, Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines.
“We have secured 11 million doses of the J&J vaccine, which we know to be effective against the dominant variants in our country. We have secured a further 20 million doses and are finalising the agreement with J&J.”
Booze ban
Ramaphosa said there will be a partial ban on alcohol sales to prevent “reckless behaviour” among alcohol consumers. On-site consumption will be allowed until 11pm.
“The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited this coming Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Just those four days.”
Interprovincial travel
Travelling between provinces is permitted.
“I urge all South Africans to limit their travel as much as possible and to observe all the necessary health protocols if they cannot avoid travelling.”
Public recreational services
Parks, dams and beaches will be open subject to social distancing and other safety protocols.
Churches
Religious and other gatherings will be restricted to 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.
“Where the venue is too small, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used. People must go home and not sleep over after services.”