Family meeting: from booze to beaches, here’s what President Ramaphosa said in a nutshell

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night said SA will remain on lockdown level 1 and announced changes aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 during the Easter long weekend.

Ramaphosa gave an update about progress made by the government in securing Covid-19 vaccines as phase 2 of the vaccinations is set to start in mid-May.

Here’s what was said in a nutshell:

Vaccines

Ramaphosa said government has secured Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines for the second phase of vaccinations. It is finalising an agreement for 20-million Pfizer vaccines which require two doses.

There are ongoing negotiations with manufacturers of the Sinovac, Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines.

“We have secured 11 million doses of the J&J vaccine, which we know to be effective against the dominant variants in our country. We have secured a further 20 million doses and are finalising the agreement with J&J.”