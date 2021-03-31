Feisty pelican blocks highway to Atlantis, gives officials the runaround

Earlier on Tuesday, law enforcement officers spotted a group of youths involved in a dog fight on the R300 highway near Heinz Park. Smith said the officers stopped the fight and one suspect and his dog managed to make a quick getaway.

The other suspect involved in the dog fight, however, did not get away from the scene but was considered by the officers to have diminished responsibility due to his age.

“His mother was issued with a fine of R2,500 and the dog, which was a pit bull breed, was impounded. The dog sustained minor injuries from the fight but will receive medical care,” said Smith.

Crackdown on dog fighting

The city’s recently launched law enforcement “animal unit” held a joint operation with the Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in the Klipheuwel informal settlement on Tuesday.

According to Smith, 15 dogs were surrendered by their owners. Two dogs were taken for sterilisation, and two dogs were impounded due to reported attacks by the animals.

“In Langa, two dogs were impounded and a third dog was impounded for a dog fight complaint. A R2,500 fine was issued for this incident,” said Smith.

On March 11 the city announced the establishment of a team dedicated to tackling dog fighting, a major animal cruelty driver in the Western Cape.