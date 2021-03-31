Green Flag status for Covid-19 compliant establishments in KZN

Several restaurants in KwaZulu-Natal obtained Green Flag status on Wednesday when their existing Covid-19 protocols were certified by the newly formed GreenFlag Association.

Similar to Blue Flag status obtained by beaches, the GreenFlag certification of public spaces is said to offer reassurance that a venue has taken all precautions to provide a safe public space to customers and staff — especially when it comes to adequate ventilation.

Described as a world first and a uniquely SA concept, the association, comprising international scientists, academics and business representatives, was launched ahead of the Easter weekend amid talk of a possible third wave of the virus.

Butcher Boys in Umhlanga, Tasca Pizza and Foam coffee shop in Umdloti, the Baron in the Arch, Bird and Co in the Umhlanga Village and The Quarter Shopping Centre were among the establishments that received certification on Wednesday.

Sean Chester, an occupational hygienist and founding chairperson of the association, said Covid-19 was largely an airborne disease therefore air quality was critical in reducing the spread of the disease.

“Ventilation with fresh clean replacement air is a crucial element of providing a safe and healthy environment and, like other Covid-19 safety protocols — such as wearing masks and cleansing hands regularly — ensures an extremely important extra level of safety for visitors,” he said.