Jeffrey the baboon still on the loose in Johannesburg, last spotted in Florida

Wildlife groups say they are doing everything they can to recapture a male baboon called Jeffrey that has been spotted on the loose in the streets of Johannesburg.

Michelle Bertschinger-Watson from Coalition Rehabilitation Expertise (Core), said the baboon was last seen on Wednesday morning crossing Ontdekkers Road near Florida Veterinary Hospital.

Bertschinger-Watson, who has been tracking the baboon, said they had since lost sight of him.

“We need the public to just send us an accurate recent time and pin location. They must not alert their security companies, because the security guys arrive with lights flashing and radios crackling and that scares him.

“What we trying to do is get him to calm down. Just let us know where he is and leave him alone.”