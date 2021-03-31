Jeffrey the baboon still on the loose in Johannesburg, last spotted in Florida
Wildlife groups say they are doing everything they can to recapture a male baboon called Jeffrey that has been spotted on the loose in the streets of Johannesburg.
Michelle Bertschinger-Watson from Coalition Rehabilitation Expertise (Core), said the baboon was last seen on Wednesday morning crossing Ontdekkers Road near Florida Veterinary Hospital.
Bertschinger-Watson, who has been tracking the baboon, said they had since lost sight of him.
“We need the public to just send us an accurate recent time and pin location. They must not alert their security companies, because the security guys arrive with lights flashing and radios crackling and that scares him.
“What we trying to do is get him to calm down. Just let us know where he is and leave him alone.”
At the weekend, founder of Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) Cora Bailey said the male baboon is believed to be from the Cradle area, west of Johannesburg.
“Baboons live in huge family groups and when the male baboons become adults they cannot stay with the troop any longer. In order for genetic diversity, male baboons leave the troop they were born in. Sometimes they are ousted and sometimes they leave on their own accord.
“This is the case with this baboon and he is not the first, we had several in the recent past. A lot of them seem to follow the same route.”
Due to rapid urbanisation it has become extremely difficult for baboons to find other troops, Bailey said.
Most of the baboons move from the Cradle area to the Krugersdorp area and later end up in the Constantia Kloof area.
TimesLIVE