Lawyer Barnabas Xulu suffers new blow as high court upholds freezing of assets

Prominent lawyer Barnabas Xulu, who is embroiled in a bitter skirmish with the government over millions of rand in disputed legal fees, has been dealt another blow.

Xulu, who has represented Western Cape judge president John Hlophe on a number of occasions, failed in his bid to compel Western Cape High Court judge Ashley Binns-Ward to recuse himself from the matter on Tuesday.

Xulu and his law firm, B Xulu & Partners Incorporated (BXI), are involved in a protracted legal battle with the department of environment, forestry and fisheries over R20.2m paid to the firm.

The department challenged a service level agreement (SLA) and settlement agreement “purportedly” concluded between itself and Xulu’s law firm in 2017 and 2019.

In January 2020, judge Owen Rogers declared the agreements invalid and ordered BXI to pay back the money. Xulu has since taken the judgment on appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.