Madonsela on combating corruption: ‘It is the greatest violation of social justice’

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says her enthusiasm for combating corruption is because it is the greatest violation of social justice.

Speaking on 702 on Tuesday, Madonsela said corruption not only creates an uneven playing field but also steals resources.

“Corruption steals resources meant to address the legacy of colonialism, apartheid, patriarchy and other injustices legalised in the past,” she said.

Madonsela said her last chapter in the world would be lecturing and doing litigation and community work to start fixing some of the things not fixed during the years of democracy.

She said although the country came to know her on the basis of the state capture inquiry, Nkandla and abuse of state funds, the cases close to her heart are about embracing the humanity of everyone, like the “Gogo Dlamini” cases.

Gogo Dlamini is the average person or typical grandmother who was wronged by the state but does not have the means to face it head on.