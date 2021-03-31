South Africa

Madonsela on combating corruption: ‘It is the greatest violation of social justice’

31 March 2021 - 08:30
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said corruption steals resources meant to address the legacy of colonialism, apartheid, patriarchy and other injustices legalised in the past. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says her enthusiasm for combating corruption is because it is the greatest violation of social justice.

Speaking on 702 on Tuesday, Madonsela said corruption not only creates an uneven playing field but also steals resources.

“Corruption steals resources meant to address the legacy of colonialism, apartheid, patriarchy and other injustices legalised in the past,” she said.

Madonsela said her last chapter in the world would be lecturing and doing litigation and community work to start fixing some of the things not fixed during the years of democracy.

She said although the country came to know her on the basis of the state capture inquiry, Nkandla and abuse of state funds, the cases close to her heart are about embracing the humanity of everyone, like the “Gogo Dlamini” cases.

Gogo Dlamini is the average person or typical grandmother who was wronged by the state but does not have the means to face it head on.

Previously, Madonsela has said she wants to be remembered for defending SA’s Gogo Dlamini.

“Gogo Dlamini is our typical grandmother or a person who believes he or she has been wronged by the state but does not have the means to face the state head on,” she said at the time.

Last year, Madonsela urged South Africans to not wait for corrupt leaders to be found guilty in a court of law to remove them from power.

“The corrupt are now mobilising for the support of the very people from whom they have stolen,” she said.

Madonsela said social justice was important if SA wants to make progress in the fight against corruption.

“If we want SA to do better using the opportunities presented by Covid-19, we will have to do better on three fronts — social justice, ethical governance and rule of law,” she said.

“We have to stop saying we are going to deal with people and remove them from power once they have been found guilty in a criminal court. We have to remove them when they are unethical because that’s what the constitution says.”

