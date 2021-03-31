‘Off-site ban on alcohol does not make sense’: SA reacts to adjusted lockdown level 1 for Easter weekend

Tuesday's “family meeting” with President Cyril Ramaphosa has been met with mixed reactions following the announcement of tweaked restrictions to lockdown level 1.

Ramaphosa said SA would remain on level 1 but tweaks would be made to some restrictions for the Easter long weekend.

The president said the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited for four days from Friday to Monday.

However, on-site sales at restaurants, shebeens, and bars will be allowed, according to licensing conditions, until 11pm.

Other changes announced were to social and religious gatherings.

“In recent weeks, we have held consultations with faith communities to find mutually beneficial solutions to the challenges of managing large crowds at religious services. Following this consultation, it has been determined religious gatherings over this period will be restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors,” said Ramaphosa.