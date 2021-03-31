South Africa

Pupils beaten for making noise in hostel

Parents want teachers punished for caning pupils

31 March 2021 - 10:45
A group of pupils living in the school's hostel were allegedly given lashings for making a noise on Monday.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

Enraged parents of 10 pupils who were allegedly subjected to corporal punishment by teachers at Osborn Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere), Eastern Cape, want action taken against the teachers.

One of the parents told Sowetan she was shocked when she received a WhatsApp voice note from her crying daughter. The mother asked not to be identified for the safety of her children.

