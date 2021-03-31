South Africa

Public protector finds R10m medical scooters were procured improperly

31 March 2021 - 15:42
The public protector has found that the medical scooters the Eastern Cape health department bought for transporting patients in rural areas were improperly procured. File photo.
The public protector has found that the medical scooters the Eastern Cape health department bought for transporting patients in rural areas were improperly procured. File photo.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The public protector has found the Eastern Cape health department did not follow due process in procuring medical scooters for R10m to transport patients.

The department purchased the motorcycles in 2020 after getting complaints from rural communities that ambulances could not reach the sick and elderly due to poor road infrastructure.

But the procurement was criticised with many observers questioning the type of care that would be delivered to patients and whether the scooters would be able to traverse poor roads.

Questions were also raised over the cost of the project and to whom the tender was awarded.

Acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, giving an update on Tuesday about investigations completed in the 2020/2021 financial year, said the probe had determined that the procurement process followed by the department to supply the scooters was improper.

Special Investigating Unit welcomes sacking of EC health MEC

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the decision by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to relieve health MEC Sindiswa Gomba of her ...
Politics
1 month ago

The public protector’s office had initiated the investigation, she said.

“We found that the procurement process followed by [provincial health] when it awarded Fabkomp to supply motorbikes with a sidecar ambulance or clinic was improper and in contravention of applicable legal prescripts,” Gcaleka said.

To remedy this maladministration and improper conduct, Gcaleka said the acting head of the department of health should take the appropriate steps in respect of disciplinary action in terms of the Public Finance Management Act and the applicable policies of the department against officials involved in and responsible for the non-compliance within 90 days from the date of the report.

“The acting head must also ensure that all the officials involved in SCM [supply chain management] processes and the senior managers of the department attend a workshop on the relevant legislation and other legal and policy prescripts and instructions of the national and provincial treasuries regulating the procurement of goods and services by the department within 60 days from the date of this report.”

According to the public protector, the health MEC should ensure that steps are taken in respect of disciplinary action against any decision maker(s) regardless of position across all the ranks of seniority who were involved in or responsible for the non-compliance with the provisions of supply chain management within 90 days from the date of the report.

The public protector released 21 reports on Tuesday. Of those, 10 were closed investigations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Light at the end of tunnel as government shows improved audit outcomes

Irregular expenditure reduced from R66bn to R54.3bn.
Politics
5 hours ago

‘I’m feeling nothing’: axed health MEC Gomba after fraud case postponed

The fraud case against recently axed Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and 15 others has been moved to the high court.
News
3 weeks ago

Wheels fall off EC scooter project - 'Do not meet basic criteria to be used as ambulances': Zweli Mkhize

The controversial scooters bought by the Eastern Cape health department to transport patients do not meet the criteria for transporting patients as ...
Politics
8 months ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News
  3. WATCH | FlySafair offloads ‘unruly’ passenger for refusing to wear mask South Africa
  4. In a ‘blatant’ disregard for safety, CAA allows SAA to fly into the unknown News
  5. Mozambique attacks: Still no word on whether SA would send troops South Africa

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?
X