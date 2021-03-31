SAA pilots demand to be retrenched, plan unprecedented strike

SAA pilots are expected to strike this week for the first time in 50 years, demanding they be retrenched and paid three months’ notice pay.

The pilots claim they are being “targeted” and used as a “scapegoat” for the inefficiencies of the stricken airline’s management.

In an unprecedented move, on Tuesday the majority of SAA’s remaining 350 pilots gave a 48-hour notice of their intention to strike, demanding that a retrenchment process started on July 18 last year be concluded by April 15. They want SAA to pay pilots their remuneration on termination, and for the three months’ notice that pilots would have received to be paid in lieu of them working their notice period.

In a statement, the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa) said pilots were last paid a year ago and have been locked out of their workplace since December, an attempt, they said, aimed at “starving pilots” to force them to meet the airline’s “unlawful” demands.

Saapa represents 89% of the remaining SAA pilots, 99% of whom on Monday voted in favour of a strike.