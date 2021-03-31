South Africa

Search continues for Garden Route teen missing at sea

31 March 2021 - 08:37
Police divers are continuing the search for a Herolds Bay teenager who went missing at sea while swimming with friends at the Gwaing River mouth.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

Police rescue divers are searching for a missing Herolds Bay teen after he was last seen having difficulty in the surf at the Gwaing River mouth in the Western Cape’s Garden Route on Tuesday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) duty crew were activated at midday on Tuesday after they received eyewitness reports of a possible drowning in progress at the river mouth.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said NSRI rescue swimmers from Wilderness responded in the craft Oscars Rescue. 

He said George fire and rescue services, Western Cape government health emergency services and police also responded.

“On arrival at the scene, a sea and shoreline search commenced for a local teenager believed to be aged in his mid-teens,” said Lambinon.

“The teen was last seen appearing to be in difficulty in the surf while swimming with his friends before he disappeared in the water,” he said.

Lambinon said despite an intensive search there remains no sign of the teenager.

“A police dive unit are tasked to continue with an ongoing search operation. Thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager in this difficult time,” he said.

