Wife of murdered hotel owner Leon Brits appears in court
Murdered hotelier Leon Brits’s wife appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with his death in the Northern Cape.
Suretha Brits made a brief appearance in the Pofadder magistrate’s court in connection with her husband’s murder.
She faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery and perjury. The 30-year-old was arrested at their home in Marchand, Kakamas, on Monday.
The case was postponed to April 7 for a formal bail application. She will remain in custody.
Brits was found floating in a swimming pool at one of the couple’s properties in Pofadder on October 7 2020. There were several stab wounds on his body.
Police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock said several valuables including firearms, a cellphone, Kruger Rands, polished diamonds and cash were allegedly stolen.
Three men were arrested for the murder. One of the accused, Jacques van Vuuren, 37, entered into a guilty plea agreement with the state last Thursday.
The Kimberley high court sentenced him to 25 years for the murder, of which five years were suspended, 15 years for aggravated robbery and three years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently and Van Vuuren will effectively serve 20 years behind bars.
The two other accused are Amantle Bareki, 24, and Enrich Williams, 34.
They are charged with murder, aggravated robbery and possession of an illegal firearm. They will appear in the Pofadder magistrate’s court on May 17.
TimesLIVE