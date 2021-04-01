Ad regulator says Chicken Licken 'alien-like' creature is not that scary

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has dismissed complaints that an alien-like creature featured in a Chicken Licken TV campaign gives children nightmares.

In the first complaint lodged against the “They Also Crave It” campaign, a family described the character as a “horrific animal”, adding that it “scares the entire family” and in particular their daughter.

A second family referred to the character as “scary, sensitive and rather disturbing, which doesn't even exist on this planet”.

The family said the commercials popped up without warning and caused their son to have nightmares.

The ARB said in its ruling that both complainants took issue with the fact that the commercials scared their children, and that the creature was perceived as disturbing and scary by them as adults.

“They did not, however, specify any event, behaviour or scene that was of particular concern.

“The directorate is not convinced that adults are likely to perceive the alien character as threatening, offensive or harmful. Even if one were unaware of the reunion portion of this story, the plotline and execution of the first commercial is of such a nature that reasonable viewers are likely to understand the sequence of events.”