Ad regulator says Chicken Licken 'alien-like' creature is not that scary
Families complained that 'horrific animal' gave children nightmares
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has dismissed complaints that an alien-like creature featured in a Chicken Licken TV campaign gives children nightmares.
In the first complaint lodged against the “They Also Crave It” campaign, a family described the character as a “horrific animal”, adding that it “scares the entire family” and in particular their daughter.
A second family referred to the character as “scary, sensitive and rather disturbing, which doesn't even exist on this planet”.
The family said the commercials popped up without warning and caused their son to have nightmares.
The ARB said in its ruling that both complainants took issue with the fact that the commercials scared their children, and that the creature was perceived as disturbing and scary by them as adults.
“They did not, however, specify any event, behaviour or scene that was of particular concern.
“The directorate is not convinced that adults are likely to perceive the alien character as threatening, offensive or harmful. Even if one were unaware of the reunion portion of this story, the plotline and execution of the first commercial is of such a nature that reasonable viewers are likely to understand the sequence of events.”
The watchdog said it was “obvious” that the creature was an alien of some sort who coincidentally looked like Stitch from the popular Walt Disney movie Lilo & Stitch.
“Using alien-like creatures as family members is not a novel concept, and has been seen in many popular tales directed at families and children. Examples include Harry Potter, Roald Dahl stories, Monster’s Inc., E.T., Pokémon and Scooby Doo, all of whom have been a source of entertainment for children and adults around the world for many years.
“Using such creatures cannot be censored because a handful of overly sensitive viewers object.
“Children are familiar with the concept of alien-like creatures and should not perceive this instance to be any different.”
The regulator said that objectively viewed, the alien was “cute rather than frightening, and clearly friendly”.
“There are no graphic or violent images, and no behaviour that could reasonably be described as likely to offend viewers.
“From an objective perspective, the directorate does not agree that the commercials are problematic to an extent that they contravene the provisions of the code.”
TimesLIVE