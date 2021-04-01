South Africa

Chief justice Mogoeng withdraws as UKZN chancellor

01 April 2021 - 09:22
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng speaks at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng speaks at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has withdrawn his chancellorship of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, four months before his term is due to end.

The university announced in a council communique on Wednesday that Mogoeng, who was elected to the position over three years ago “withdrew”. Chair of council Dr Leticia Moja confirmed this in an e-mail addressed to staff and students.

“The chief justice has advised the chair of council and the vice-chancellor of his withdrawal from the position.

“The chair of council, council and the university community wish to express their appreciation to the chief justice for his service to the university over the last four years, and in particular for serving as a sounding board for the vice-chancellor,” a statement from the university read.

In the interim, UKZN announced that vice-chancellor Prof Nana Poku will perform the functions of the chancellor.

Mogoeng was meant to occupy the term for four years, he was the third chancellor of the university. He succeeded the current health minister Zweli Mkhize.

TimesLIVE has not established Mogoeng's reasons for his withdrawal.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

