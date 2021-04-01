'Didn't Ace promise to stop retrenchments?' asks Mbhazima Shilowa after SABC job cuts

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa wants to know what happened to Ace Magashule's plan to help SABC employees after the public broadcaster retrenched over 600 workers on Wednesday.

The retrenchments at the public broadcaster have caught the attention of many politicians in recent months, including the ANC secretary-general, who said the ANC was against job cuts at the SABC.

In July last year, Magashule said the public broadcaster needed to be sensitive to the plight of employees. He said the company should reskill and retrain staff rather than retrench them.

Shilowa also questioned communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams who has been involved in talks with the SABC board over retrenchments.