Double loss: Pupil takes own life after quarrel, illness claims schoolgirl

Gauteng is mourning the deaths of two school pupils this week: a Soweto matriculant who was struggling to breathe and the suicide of a Hammanskraal teen.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the 17-year-old boy from the Dominican School for the Deaf in Hammanskraal took his own life on Wednesday.

“It is alleged the pupil hanged himself after a love quarrel with a 17-year-old girl pupil from the same school.

“The boy allegedly left other pupils in the dining hall and went to the junior hostel, where he took his life.”

His body was discovered by fellow pupils who untied him and called for assistance. Paramedics arrived within 10 minutes but declared him dead on the scene.

“Our psychosocial unit rendered necessary support and debriefing at the school to all those who were affected,” said Lesufi.

“It is very unfortunate that a pupil decided to take his own life. This is a very sensitive issue. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family of the pupil. We also wish to convey our sympathy to the school population for this loss.”

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old grade 12 pupil died suddenly at Sekanontoane Secondary School in Soweto this week.

“According to information at our disposal, the pupil arrived at school and attended her class, but suddenly ran out of the class and rushed to a water tap while struggling to breathe,” said Lesufi.

“The school principal contacted the pupil’s parents and an ambulance to provide assistance. However, the principal resorted to urgently transporting the pupil to a nearby clinic in Chiawelo.

“The clinic staff tried to assist the pupil but realised she needed further medical treatment. The pupil was then transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital for further medical attention. Unfortunately, the pupil passed away in the afternoon.

“We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family and hope the school community can find the strength to overcome this loss.”

