SA health regulator registers J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Thursday SA’s health regulator had registered its Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for deliveries to start in the second quarter.

The registration of J&J’s vaccine is a boost for the country worst affected by the pandemic on the continent in terms of recorded infections and deaths. SA is counting on J&J to supply 31 million doses of its vaccine.

J&J said the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) had “granted registration with conditions” for its single-dose vaccine.

Sahpra’s spokesperson confirmed J&J’s vaccine had been registered when called by Reuters. He said more details would follow in a statement.