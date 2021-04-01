South Africa

SA health regulator registers J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine

01 April 2021 - 16:21 By Reuters
Johnson & Johnson says its single-dose vaccine has been approved for use in SA. File photo.
Johnson & Johnson says its single-dose vaccine has been approved for use in SA. File photo.
Image: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Thursday SA’s health regulator had registered its Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for deliveries to start in the second quarter.

The registration of J&J’s vaccine is a boost for the country worst affected by the pandemic on the continent in terms of recorded infections and deaths. SA is counting on J&J to supply 31 million doses of its vaccine.

J&J said the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) had “granted registration with conditions” for its single-dose vaccine.

Sahpra’s spokesperson confirmed J&J’s vaccine had been registered when called by Reuters. He said more details would follow in a statement.

SA’s vaccination campaign was dealt a blow in early February when it put on hold a plan to start inoculations with AstraZeneca’s vaccine. A small research study showed AstraZeneca’s shot offered minimal protection against mild to moderate Covid-19 caused by the dominant local coronavirus variant.

The government switched to using the J&J shot in a research study to start protecting front-line health-care workers. So far it has vaccinated roughly 260,000 out of 1.25 million health workers, according to health ministry data.

J&J aims to supply 2.8 million doses to SA in the second quarter, it said.

Sahpra told TimesLIVE it would soon issue a statement on its website.

READ MORE:

Pfizer Covid-19 jab 91% effective in new data, protects against variant found in SA

Reuters reports the companies said their vaccine was around 91% effective at preventing the disease.
News
3 hours ago

Million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to arrive in April, says Zweli Mkhize

The million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will arrive in SA in April, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday morning.
Politics
7 hours ago

30 million J&J vaccines secured: Here's what you need to know about SA's Covid-19 vaccine strategy

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced SA had secured 30 million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. WATCH | FlySafair offloads ‘unruly’ passenger for refusing to wear mask South Africa
  3. Third time unlucky for former president who claims he can’t afford estranged ... South Africa
  4. Home affairs extends visas that expired in lockdown South Africa
  5. Investigation launched after cops allegedly stood by as man was assaulted ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X