'Significant step' as health authority approves J&J Covid-19 vaccine — with conditions

SA has recorded another positive development in the fight against Covid-19, as the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — albeit with some conditions.

In a statement, Sahpra said it had registered the single-dose vaccine, which is developed by the J&J vaccine arm Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, on March 31. One of the conditions include that the vaccine should be supplied and administered under the national department of health’s Covid-19 vaccination plan and applicable guidelines.

The regulatory body said the Covid-19 vaccine was an adenovirus type 26 vectored vaccine indicated for active immunisation against SARS-CoV-2. The administration of the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine may contribute to protection against Covid-19.

“This registration signals a significant step in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. This authorisation is based on acceptable safety, quality and efficacy data submitted by Janssen Pharmaceutica to Sahpra as a rolling submission over the period December 11 2020 to March 17 2021,” said the regulatory authority.