Student union ends national protest after Nzimande meets some demands

The SA Union of Students (Saus) says it has ended the national shutdown at universities across the country after the higher education ministry accepted some of their demands.

Students from public universities have been protesting since March 15, wanting higher education minister Blade Nzimande to address funding and registration issues.

Saus said it had met with Nzimande earlier this week and he had “reallocated” R7bn back to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) after earlier budget cuts. This would allow more first-time entrants to register. A number of students who were in debt were allowed to register for the new academic year.