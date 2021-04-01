South Africa

Survivor ends 'serial rapist's' nine-year spree

Man nabbed after second attempt on victim

01 April 2021 - 10:37 By Tankiso Makhetha and Promise Marupeng
One of Gauteng's most wanted alleged serial rapists was nabbed after he apparently returned to one of his previous victims. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

One of Gauteng's most wanted alleged serial rapists was nabbed after he apparently returned to one of his victims, who he did not recognise as someone he had allegedly violated before.

Sowetan has established that the suspect, who according to the police targeted his victims by pretending to be working for the municipality and checking meter readings, had attempted to use another tactic on a victim he had previously allegedly raped when she recognised him in Etwatwa, on the east rand, two weeks ago.

The suspect eluded the police for nine years while on an alleged raping spree and has been linked to at least 68 cases according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said he was arrested in Barcelona in Etwatwa after a search was conducted focusing on the immediate vicinity where he had been spotted by his alleged victim.

For more on this story, visit SowetanLIVE.

