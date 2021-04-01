South Africa

Top advocate Semenya to probe abuse of power claims against Eskom boss De Ruyter

01 April 2021 - 08:59 By TimesLIVE
Ishmael Semenya will lead an inquiry into allegations against Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Archive image.
Ishmael Semenya will lead an inquiry into allegations against Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Archive image.
Image: Marianne Pretorius/Sunday Times

Senior advocate Ishmael Semenya will lead an inquiry into allegations against Eskom's group CEO, André de Ruyter.

In a statement on Thursday, the electricity utility said its board of directors had resolved to initiate an independent inquiry to establish the veracity, and the basis to the allegations of racism and abuse of power that have been levelled against De Ruyter, by the chief procurement officer, Solly Tshitangano.

“The board has committed to a transparent process and to provide updates at critical stages of the inquiry.”

Veteran lawyer Semenya, once the chair of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, will chair the inquiry, and, on completion, issue written findings and recommendations as soon as reasonably possible.

“Adv Semenya has also been requested to make recommendations to be pursued by the board against any specific individuals if any wrongdoing is found,” said Eskom.

The utility's board offered a guarantee that Semenya would be afforded any assistance he needed.

“Adv Semenya is free to request and to receive Eskom documents, and to consult with any witnesses deemed relevant and necessary for the purposes of this inquiry.

“The board requests that Adv Semenya be given space to conduct the investigation unhindered, to enable him to complete the inquiry and issue his report at his earliest possible convenience.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Eskom to probe allegations of racism against CEO André de Ruyter

Power utility appoints senior counsel to lead the investigation.
Business
3 weeks ago

Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among complaints against Eskom boss

The allegations against Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter emerge as the public spat between him and suspended Eskom chief procurement officer Solly ...
News
4 weeks ago

There’s no political interference at Eskom, says its head Andre de Ruyter

Eskom group CEO Andre de Ruyter has moved to quash claims that there is political interference in the management of the utility.
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. WATCH | FlySafair offloads ‘unruly’ passenger for refusing to wear mask South Africa
  3. Third time unlucky for former president who claims he can’t afford estranged ... South Africa
  4. Home affairs extends visas that expired in lockdown South Africa
  5. Investigation launched after cops allegedly stood by as man was assaulted ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X