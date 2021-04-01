South Africa

Two teenagers shot dead at Westbury home, two men critical

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said two boys, believed to be 15 and 16, were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Pollock Street

01 April 2021 - 22:32 By TimesLIVE
Two teenagers were shot dead in Westbury, while two men were seriously injured in the same incident.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

It was a bloody Thursday as two teenage boys were shot dead at a residence in Westbury, Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said two boys, believed to be 15 and 16, were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Pollock Street. Meiring said their paramedics and the city's  EMS arrived on the scene at 4.30pm and found one boy lying outside the residence while three others were found lying inside.

"Medics quickly assessed the patients and found that two boys, believed to be aged 15 and 16, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead," Meiring said.

He said two other men, one in their 20s and the other in their 40s, were found in serious to critical conditions. They were treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

TimesLIVE

