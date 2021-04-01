WATCH | From helping his mom fight cancer, to becoming a cannabis exporter

Goitse Konopi started a 100% black-owned company that produces medical cannabis for export because of his mother's illness.

Konopi's mother battled cancer and while on her oncology plan could not get quality medical cannabis. After her death in 2014, Konopi decided to start South Grown.

“The industry itself is evolving and moving very quickly and I think we need to stop necessarily thinking about the cannabis industry as a South African industry, but rather ask how do we build South African cannabis companies that are global?”

Konopi now exports to countries such as Germany and Poland.

TimesLIVE