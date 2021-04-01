Western Cape residents urged to travel safely and boost business over Easter

The Western Cape government has urged residents to travel safely and support local businesses during the Easter holiday.

This will help businesses recover from the financial losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, the provincial government said.

Provincial finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said the province expects high numbers of travellers after a quiet festive season.

“Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have worked hard to ensure the tourism and hospitality industry is travel-ready in the Western Cape. Our health platform remains stable and we need to do everything we can to safely support our businesses so we can save jobs and rebuild the economy in the Western Cape,” said Maynier.