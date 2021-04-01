Yes, you may take a bottle to your braai this weekend — NDZ was wrong

Lawyer Richard Spoor told TimesLIVE the minister’s incorrect statements at the press conference could lead to an increased risk of conflict and violence as they contradicted the regulations. Spoor said the principle of legality, in criminal law, meant that only the law could define a crime and prescribe a penalty.

“According to that principle, an offence must be clearly defined in the law. The requirements are satisfied where the individual can know from the wording of the relevant provision what acts and omissions will make him criminally liable,” Spoor said.

Another lawyer, Elmien du Plessis, said a minister’s press conference is “never law”. She said that in SA, legislation must be published — meaning the gazetted regulations will always be the law. If something was not gazetted, it created no offence, and a charge or arrest based on something that was not gazetted would be unlawful.

Du Plessis said SA was criticised for its harsh implementation of lockdown regulations by the police, and pointed that conflicting messages from the executive on what the law is could create a possibly explosive situation.

“Clarity on the rules and good communication is pivotal in a situation of disaster. Citizens must know what they may, and may not, do. Situations like this cause confusion, but I would also add, it also damages the trust we have in government,” she said.

Both lawyers were speaking before Cogta's backtrack.

Spoor said a criminal offence must be clearly described so that people can know what conduct is prohibited, adding that any arrest or confiscation would be unlawful and the arrested person would have a claim for damages based on the unlawful arrest.

TimesLIVE