COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

April 02 2021 - 08:00
Africa edging towards third wave as 10 million get Covid-19 vaccines
Africa has secured 400 million doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccines — enough to vaccinate more than half its target of 750m people — as it edges towards the third wave of infections, said Africa CDC director, Dr John Nkengasong, at his weekly coronavirus update on Thursday.
More than 4.2 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Africa and more than 1,120,000 deaths, accounting for 4% of deaths reported globally. Africa has reported 3% of the world’s Covid-19 cases.
Overall death rates have decreased by 13% in Africa in March, but 21 countries have case fatality rates higher than the global average of 2.2%.
April 02 2021 - 07:30
UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use
British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc .
-REUTERS