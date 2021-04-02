COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

April 02 2021 - 08:00

Africa edging towards third wave as 10 million get Covid-19 vaccines

Africa has secured 400 million doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccines — enough to vaccinate more than half its target of 750m people — as it edges towards the third wave of infections, said Africa CDC director, Dr John Nkengasong, at his weekly coronavirus update on Thursday.

More than 4.2 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Africa and more than 1,120,000 deaths, accounting for 4% of deaths reported globally. Africa has reported 3% of the world’s Covid-19 cases.

Overall death rates have decreased by 13% in Africa in March, but 21 countries have case fatality rates higher than the global average of 2.2%.