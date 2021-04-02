South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

02 April 2021 - 07:31 By TimesLIVE
Crowds of people visit La Viga fish market during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico April 1 2021.
Crowds of people visit La Viga fish market during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico April 1 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Luis Cortes

April 02 2021 - 08:00

Africa edging towards third wave as 10 million get Covid-19 vaccines

Africa has secured 400 million doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccines — enough to vaccinate more than half its target of 750m people — as it edges towards the third wave of infections, said Africa CDC director, Dr John Nkengasong, at his weekly coronavirus update on Thursday.

More than 4.2 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Africa and more than 1,120,000 deaths, accounting for 4% of deaths reported globally. Africa has reported 3% of the world’s Covid-19 cases.

Overall death rates have decreased by 13% in Africa in March, but 21 countries have case fatality rates higher than the global average of 2.2%.

April 02 2021 - 07:30

UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc .

-REUTERS

Most read

  1. Reserve Bank takes nearly R20m from Guptas' Sahara & R225k from Mary Bushiri ... South Africa
  2. Chief justice Mogoeng withdraws as UKZN chancellor South Africa
  3. WATCH | FlySafair offloads ‘unruly’ passenger for refusing to wear mask South Africa
  4. Third time unlucky for former president who claims he can’t afford estranged ... South Africa
  5. No such thing as a ‘quiet exit’ for veteran news anchor News

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X