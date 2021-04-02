South Africa

Former municipal manager arrested over 'R100m fraud'

02 April 2021 - 14:01
Senior Gauteng municipal official Tshepo Pule Malekana is out on bail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A former Gauteng municipal development manager is out on R3,000 bail after being arrested for alleged involvement in fraud amounting to R100m.

The Hawks arrested Tshepo Pule Malekana, 39, on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Malekana allegedly forged the Lesedi local municipality manager’s signature when he illegally sold the council’s vacant land. He was employed by the municipality between 2017 and 2019. Malekana allegedly took the cash  paid for the land.

“Further investigation revealed that Malekana fraudulently created the municipal manager’s signature also giving power of attorney to different lawyers in Gauteng for the land purchasing facilitation,” said Mulamu.

“He handed himself in at the Germiston office accompanied by his attorney and was subsequently charged for fraud and theft. He appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court the same day he was apprehended.”

Malekana was released on R3,000 bail and the matter was postponed to May 11.

“More arrests cannot be ruled [out],” said Mulamu.

