'Help please! There’s a rinkhals in my loo': April 1 snake encounter no joke

“This isn't a common occurrence, but does occasionally happen,” Luke Kemp, who identified himself as a zoologist, replied on the Snakes of Southern Africa page.

“The snakes seem to travel up the drain [especially French drains] and end up in the loo. Because the loo has a water lock, the snake does have to submerge through the water to get out the loo. Snakes have low metabolic requirements and do not require much oxygen and many snakes can hold their breath for a long period [more than 30 minutes for snakes like pythons]. These removals are tricky and often require patience,” wrote Kemp.

Some of the comments irked snake lovers on the page.

“I can tell you what not to do ... and that’s sit on it,” remarked one observer.

Snake handler Frans Vermaak — who confirmed the incident — told TimesLIVE on Friday that finding snakes in a toilet was not uncommon.

“When it comes to farms, they sometimes get into the pipes as they are looking for frogs and things to eat and they sometimes get themselves in uncomfortable situations,” said Vermaak.

“We have actually have had a few incidents of Mozambican spitting cobras and black mambas ending up in houses or toilets,” he added.

So what is the correct thing to do when faced with such a predicament?

“Do not flush,” advised Vermaak.