Residents of KZN south coast town face an Easter weekend without water

Residents of a KwaZulu-Natal south coast town are livid at the prospect of an Easter long weekend without water — an ongoing problem plaguing areas along the coastline.

Community activist and resident Ibrahim Shaik told TimesLIVE on Friday that Hibberdene, a popular tourist town, had no water supply.

Shaik has been helping to provide water to residents in rural communities outside Hibberdene, who have had no proper water supply for about three months.

“The situation in Hibberdene is still as dire as it has been in the last three or four months, in that we still have no water.”

Shaik said water had been coming in “dribs and drabs”.

“In the last 60 days we've had approximately 10 days of water. The current situation is that there is no water in most of Hibberdene.”

The Ugu municipality has come under fire by angry residents in several towns because of the intermittent water supply.

The municipality did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation.

Earlier this week co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka promised desperate residents, who frequently go without water, the would be short and long-term interventions.