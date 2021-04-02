South Africa

Seventeenth suspect arrested for 'Steroid King' Brian Wainstein's murder

02 April 2021 - 11:55
Alleged underworld figures Jerome Booysen, Mark Lifman and William Stevens leave the Cape Town magistrate's court in December after being charged with the 2017 murder of Brian Wainstein.
Image: Esa Alexander

Another suspect linked to the murder of “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein has been arrested.

Wainstein was shot dead in his home in Constantia, Cape Town, on August 18 2017. He was killed in front of his partner and two-year-old child.

The suspect apprehended on Thursday is the 17th person arrested in connection with the murder.

Police spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the 42-year-old suspect was “alleged to be a 27 gang member”. The suspect will appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

“He was arrested by a multidisciplinary team led by the Hawks serious organised crime investigation together with crime intelligence and other Hawks investigating teams in Cape Town,” said Mogale.

