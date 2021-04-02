Three dead, 14 injured after bakkie carrying mourners overturns in Hazyview

Three people died and 14 others were injured when a bakkie carrying mourners overturned in Mpumalanga on Friday.

The provincial community safety department said three women died after the morning crash near Hazyview.

“The crash occurred when a light delivery vehicle overturned on the R40 road between Hazyview and Marite around 8am,” said department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

“Two people were declared dead at the scene while the third person died at the hospital.

“Fourteen more people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Matikeane and Tintswalo hospitals respectively,” Mmusi said.

The group of travellers were part of a funeral procession from one of the farming areas.

While the cause of the crash was still being investigated, it was suspected that the driver may have lost control before the vehicle overturned.

Community safety, security and liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe reiterated the call for motorists to obey the rules and drive cautiously.

He stressed that tragedies such as this were avoidable. Shongwe conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

