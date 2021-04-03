‘Court did not fail murdered mom and daughter’: public protector

A magistrate's court has been cleared of alleged improper conduct and maladministration after claims that a mother, who was killed with her daughter, was turned away when she sought a protection order.

Deputy justice minister John Jeffery asked the office of the public protector to probe the allegations against the Bellville magistrate's court in Cape Town after the death of Altecia Kortje and her daughter Raynishia, 7, on June 12 2020.

They were allegedly killed by Kortje’s partner, 28-year-old Kyle Smith. Jeffery’s request was prompted by media reports that claimed that officials at the court had turned Kortje away.

On Wednesday, acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka revealed the outcomes of her office’s investigation into the allegations. Gcaleka found that the allegations had no merit. Her probe traced Kortje’s steps.