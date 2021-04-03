COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | CDC says fully-vaccinated people can travel with no tests or quarantines
April 3 2021 - 12:02
April 3 2021 - 11:50
Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccination despite blood clotting case
Australia will continue its inoculation programme with AstraZeneca PLC, health officials said on Saturday, after a blood clotting case raised concern about the safety of the vaccine.
April 3 2021 - 09:41
Covid-19 vaccine developers prepare joint safety pledge - WSJ
Several Covid-19 vaccine developers, including Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc, plan to issue a public pledge not to seek government approval until their vaccine candidates are proven to be safe and effective, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The companies would pledge to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards in the conduct of clinical studies and in their manufacturing processes, the Journal report said, citing the draft of a joint statement that is still being finalized.
The companies might issue the pledge as soon as early next week, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Reuters
April 3 2021 - 09:31
Fauci unveils study to test Moderna vaccine on SA Covid-19 variant
Moderna is the latest company to test whether its Covid-19 vaccine is weakened by what’s become known as the SA variant but is more technically known as the B. 1.351 variant.
Since vaccine development against Covid-19 began, efforts have been undermined by the variant’s mutations in the spike protein.
China could have done more to aid world's Covid-19 response, top US health official says
US coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that the United States and other countries could have had a stronger initial response to Covid-19 if China had been more forthcoming about key features of the virus.
At a panel held by the Atlantic Council, a US think tank, Birx said the United States would have been more focused on identifying Covid-19 patients without symptoms if China has shared information about the frequency with which Covid-19 patients, particularly young people, are asymptomatic.
"I have to say if we had known about the level of asymptomatic spread, we would have all looked at this differently," Birx said at the panel.
"That’s usually the initial countries’ responsibility ... and I think that did delay across the board our ability to really see or look for this."Birx said that public health officials had originally assumed that only 15 to 20% of Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic when in fact that number is at least 40%."We were looking for people with symptoms.
Reuters
April 3 2021 - 09:10
CDC discourages Americans from travel despite 'low risk' to vaccinated people
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can safely travel at “low risk” but still discouraged Americans from doing so because of high coronavirus cases nationwide.
April 3 2021 - 09:00
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 27 622 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1 273 new cases, which represents a 5% positivity rate. A further 49 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 52 946 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/yKEq7gQnCo pic.twitter.com/NWkYx8u5Wc— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 2, 2021