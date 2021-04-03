COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | CDC says fully-vaccinated people can travel with no tests or quarantines

April 3 2021 - 09:41

Covid-19 vaccine developers prepare joint safety pledge - WSJ

Several Covid-19 vaccine developers, including Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc, plan to issue a public pledge not to seek government approval until their vaccine candidates are proven to be safe and effective, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The companies would pledge to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards in the conduct of clinical studies and in their manufacturing processes, the Journal report said, citing the draft of a joint statement that is still being finalized.

The companies might issue the pledge as soon as early next week, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters