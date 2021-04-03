South Africa

Free State police launch manhunt after teenager is raped in front of her friend

03 April 2021 - 10:55
Free State police have launched a manhunt after a teenage girl was raped on April 2.
Free State police have launched a manhunt after a teenage girl was raped on April 2.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Free State police have launched a manhunt for three men after the rape of a teenage girl on Friday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo, three men barged into a house in K8 Section in Kutloanong, Odendaalsrus, where the 18-year-old “was with her male friend”.

“They allegedly demanded cash at knifepoint, searched the victims and raped the female victim,” said Mbambo.

“The male friend tried to defend the victim but was stabbed in the head and neck, then tied up with a rope. The girl was then forcibly taken out of the premises and gang-raped again. Both victims' cellphones were also stolen.”

Mbambo added: “The matter was reported to the police and a male victim was referred to hospital for treatment and later discharged. A case of house robbery, rape and kidnapping was registered for further investigation.”

Mbambo has appealed to the public to call Capt Jonassen Human on 082 850 8640 if  they have information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Teens tell of sex abuse by other teens. It makes for harrowing reading

A website has given UK teenagers a forum to air their experiences. It’s been called the ‘#MeToo movement’ for schools
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Pastor who turned teen twins' plea for help into rape ordeal is jailed

When teenage twins turned to a pastor at a local church for help with a personal matter in 2018 he took advantage of the situation and raped them ...
News
1 month ago

Traditional healer accused of sexually assaulting boys and forcing one to rape a girl abandons bail bid

A teenage boy’s opening up to his soccer coach about the alleged rape he suffered at the hands of a traditional healer lifted the lid on the alleged ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Reserve Bank takes nearly R20m from Guptas' Sahara & R225k from Mary Bushiri ... South Africa
  2. Chief justice Mogoeng withdraws as UKZN chancellor South Africa
  3. SA student debt is in a class of its own – and VCs won’t budge News
  4. WATCH | Emotions run high at SABC as colleagues bid farewell to each other South Africa
  5. Jeffrey the baboon still on the loose in Johannesburg, last spotted in Florida South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X