South Africa

More than 50 SA citizens in Palma accounted for, says government

03 April 2021 - 12:03
The government has said it is working to restore order in Palma.
The government has said it is working to restore order in Palma.
Image: 123RF/ZABELIN

More than 50 South Africans missing after the insurgent attack on Palma, Mozambique, have all been accounted for.

The SA National Defence Force is providing support to the high commission in Maputo with regard to the repatriation of South Africans who wish to return home.

“Government can confirm that, with the exception of one person who died tragically in violence, more than 50 South Africans who were reported missing through the SA High Commission in Maputo have been accounted for,” said Siphiwe Dlamini, spokesperson for the ministry of defence and military veterans.

On March 30, the SA Air Force repatriated the body of Adrian Nel, from Durban, who died when insurgents attacked a convoy of vehicles fleeing the Amarula Lodge hotel in Palma, in the conflict-ridden north-eastern province of Cabo Delgado.   

“SA looks forward to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika meeting that has been called by the president of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi,” said Dlamini.

“President Masisi will convene this meeting next week in his capacity as chairperson of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security.”

Mozambique army says Total project protected after militant attack

A natural gas project being developed by French energy major Total in northern Mozambique is beyond the reach of militants, a Mozambique army ...
News
23 hours ago

The meeting would provide an important platform for regional engagement on measures to be taken to resolve Mozambique's “important challenges”, he said.

As an SADC member, SA would participate in the meeting “with a view to assist in the development of a solution that will secure peace and continued development in Mozambique”.

Dlamini added: “SA reiterates its full support to all attempts by SADC and AU that seek to silence the guns and realise peace and stability on the continent, including in Southern Africa. As a matter of principle, SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to the situation in Mozambique.

“SA will be guided by the outcomes of this meeting on how it can assist to stabilise the situation in Mozambique.” 

TimesLIVE

MORE

Total pulls staff from natural gas site in Mozambique amid clashes — sources

French energy major Total has withdrawn all its staff from its Afungi natural gas project site in northern Mozambique, two sources with direct ...
News
17 hours ago

SA 'working hard' to protect citizens in Mozambique: Ramaphosa

'We have already attended to the issue of evacuating those South Africans who are stranded in Mozambique,' Ramphosa said.
Politics
23 hours ago

'Seven days in the bush without eating': Mom among thousands helped after Mozambique attack

Doctors Without Borders said it had attended to a baby with a bullet wound and women who were "in shock, dehydrated and hadn't eaten for hours".
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Reserve Bank takes nearly R20m from Guptas' Sahara & R225k from Mary Bushiri ... South Africa
  2. Chief justice Mogoeng withdraws as UKZN chancellor South Africa
  3. SA student debt is in a class of its own – and VCs won’t budge News
  4. WATCH | Emotions run high at SABC as colleagues bid farewell to each other South Africa
  5. Jeffrey the baboon still on the loose in Johannesburg, last spotted in Florida South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X