North West man arrested for murder of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend
A North West man has been bust for the murder of his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
Jonas Matshane, 53, appeared in the Ventersdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday charged with the murder of Dan Radebe, 49.
According to provincial police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane, “the incident happened on Saturday March 27 at about 11am, at the farm Buffelsvlei just outside Ventersdorp”.
“It is alleged that on the said day, Radebe was seen by residents of the farm on his way to the farm but he never arrived,” said Tselanyane.
“According to information at our disposal, the last person who was seen leaving the farm on that day at approximately the same time that the deceased was seen, is Matshane.
“The mysterious disappearance of Radebe led his girlfriend to go and report him as a missing person at Ventersdorp SAPS. Moreover, it is alleged that early on the morning of Sunday, March 28, Matshane was seen coming from the direction of wheat fields holding a spade.”
Tselanyane said the suspect left for Klerksdorp the following day and did not return.
“A search for Matshane ensued and on Tuesday, March 30 he handed himself over to the police in Klerksdorp, he was then detained and eventually transported back to Ventersdorp. He was charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice,” said Tselanyane.
Matshane was remanded in custody until Wednesday when he is expected to bring a formal bail application. The investigation continues.
TimesLIVE