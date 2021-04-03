South Africa

Reasons given for why he should apologise for Israel comments 'flawed, poor and shallow', Mogoeng says

03 April 2021 - 16:56 By Franny Rabkin
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The reasons given for why Mogoeng Mogoeng should apologise for his public comments on SA’s foreign policy on Israel are “exceedingly flawed, poor and shallow”, the chief justice said in his appeal to the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) on Saturday.

The decision, by retired Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo of the JCC, was the first time in SA’s democratic history that a chief justice was found to have committed misconduct.

In a blistering rebuke, Mojapelo found that Mogoeng had breached the code of judicial conduct in a number of ways, including by becoming involved in political controversy or activity.

Mogoeng was directed to apologise within 10 days, with a scripted apology set out in the decision. He was also directed to “unreservedly retract” a subsequent statement in which he said: “Even if 50 million people were to march every day for 10 years for me to do so, I would not apologise. If I perish, I perish.” 

