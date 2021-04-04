COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records eight new Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours
April 04 2021 - 06:30
US puts J&J in charge of plant that botched Covid vaccine, removes AstraZeneca
The United States has put Johnson and Johnson in charge of a plant that ruined 15 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine and has stopped British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc from using the facility, a senior health official said on Saturday.J&J said it was "assuming full responsibility" of the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, reiterating that it will deliver 100 million doses to the government by the end of May.
The Department of Health & Human Services facilitated the move, the health official said in an email, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
AstraZeneca, whose vaccine has not been approved in the United States, said it will work with President Joe Biden's administration to find an alternative site to produce its vaccine.
White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
April 04 2021 - 06:27
Australia enjoys Easter with no new local coronavirus cases
Australians were celebrating Easter Sunday in a relatively unrestricted manner as the country reported no new locally acquired coronavirus cases.
Queensland, the epicentre of a recent, small Covid-19 community outbreak, has had only one infection in the past three days. The state has the tightest restrictions on public gatherings.
Elsewhere, Australians flocked to the beaches, capitalising on the warm weather in many parts of the country, or gathered with families, in a stark contrast to last year's Easter when a nationwide lockdown kept people confined to their homes.
While many countries have imposed fresh lockdowns or curtailed services for the major Christian holiday trying to keep the third wave of coronavirus from further spreading, Australia's churches were open and many were attending services during the four-day weekend.
Christianity is the dominant religion in Australia, with 12 million people, and 86% of religious Australians, identifying as Christians, according to the 2016 census.
Reuters
Most coronavirus vaccines appear to be effective against the variants. But public health officials are deeply worried...Posted by The New York Times on Saturday, April 3, 2021
The father of an 8-year-old boy who was accidentally vaccinated for COVID-19 says he didn’t know his child was too young...Posted by News 4 San Antonio on Saturday, April 3, 2021
April 04 2021 - 06:10
France reports further rise in Covid-19 intensive care patients
France reported on Saturday that 5,273 people were in intensive care units (ICU) for Covid-19, a rise of 19 from the previous day, as the country entered its third national lockdown to help combat the pandemic.
The government had been trying to keep the lid on new Covid cases with curfews and regional measures but from Saturday, and for the next four weeks, schools and non-essential businesses across the country will remain shut.
The rise in ICU patients on Saturday followed a much bigger jump the day before - the highest in five months, at 145.
Democrats fight tooth and nail to keep us locked down yet have no problem releasing #COVID19 positive illegal aliens all...Posted by Rep. Brian Babin on Saturday, April 3, 2021
April 04 2021 - 06:00
Mainland China reports 21 coronavirus cases vs 26 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 21 new Covid-19 cases for April 3, down from 26 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
In a statement, the National Health Commission said 10 of the new confirmed cases were local transmissions in the southwestern Yunnan province.
The other 11 cases were imported infections, it said.The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 18 from 24 on April 3.Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,273, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636, according to the statement.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 16 391 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 777 new cases, which represents a 5% positivity rate. A further 8 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 52 954 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/5T8zmaWi9h pic.twitter.com/zPARkrOjMZ— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 3, 2021