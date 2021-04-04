'Titanic coming,' MEC warns as hundreds party on Soweto streets

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko on Saturday warned that more Covid-19 infections could be expected as hundreds of people partied the night away in Soweto and broke lockdown regulations.

Mazibuko was at a police operation in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Saturday evening to enforce adjusted level 1 lockdown regulations.

Police dispersed a number of gatherings where people did not observe social distancing and where few masks could be seen at packed venues that spilt over into the streets.

Police were also looking for liquor outlets not complying with regulations and street parties.