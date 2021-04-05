Driver 'flees' deadly KZN car crash

The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that claimed three lives allegedly fled the scene on the N2, north of Durban, on Easter Sunday.

The accident took place on the southbound carriageway of the highway, near the Mtunzini off-ramp.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the driver of one of two vehicles involved in the collision absconded from the scene while paramedics tried to free three entrapped people.

“On arrival IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics established that a vehicle had rear-ended another, resulting in one of the vehicles igniting.

“Three people were entrapped in one of the two vehicles and all three succumbed to their injuries. The jaws of life were used to free their trapped bodies,” he said.

TimesLIVE