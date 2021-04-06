Covid-19 indicators spike in KwaNobuhle
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's public health department has warned of a possible Covid-19 flare-up in KwaNobuhle after waste water tests there showed a spike in coronavirus indicators.
Metro spokesperson Robyn Rensburg said the tests were done at KwaNobuhle Waste Water Treatment Works as part of a proactive health surveillance programme installed at each of Nelson Mandela Bay’s sewage treatment plants.
“The city’s public health directorate has introduced a programme to monitor the presence of Covid-19 in waste water.
