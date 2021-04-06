South Africa

Covid-19 indicators spike in KwaNobuhle

06 April 2021 - 09:48 By Guy Rogers
The metro's early warning health surveillance programme has pinpointed disturbing indications in Kwanobuhle
The metro's early warning health surveillance programme has pinpointed disturbing indications in Kwanobuhle
Image: 123rf.com

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's public health department has warned of a possible Covid-19 flare-up in KwaNobuhle after waste water tests there showed a spike in coronavirus indicators.

Metro spokesperson Robyn Rensburg said the tests were done at KwaNobuhle Waste Water Treatment Works as part of a proactive health surveillance programme installed at each of Nelson Mandela Bay’s sewage treatment plants.

“The city’s public health directorate has introduced a programme to monitor the presence of Covid-19 in waste water.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE

Free State and Gauteng record four Covid-19 related deaths each

There were eight Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry figures.
News
15 hours ago

'Titanic coming,' MEC warns as hundreds party on Soweto streets

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko on Saturday warned that more Covid-19 infections could be expected as people in Soweto broke lockdown ...
News
1 day ago

Faith and vaccine saw this Cape nurse through Covid-19 hell

As a devout Christian, Ester le Grange used to recite the verse from Psalm 23 that says, "even if I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  4. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  5. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X