COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 452 new infections recorded in SA in the past 24 hours

April 06 2021 - 09:00
Britain to deploy Moderna Covid-19 shot from third week of April - minister
Britain will begin the rollout of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in mid-April, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, adding the vaccination programme was on track to meet government targets.
Asked if deployment of the shot was on track to begin in mid-April, Zahawi said "very much so."
"It'll be in deployment around the third week of April," he told BBC TV, adding he was confident that the government would meet a target of offering all adults a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of July.
April 06 2021 - 07:15
India reports 96,982 new coronavirus cases
India reported 96,982 new coronavirus infections overnight, taking the overall tally of cases to 12.7 million, data from health ministry showed on Tuesday.
The country reported 446 deaths, taking the total to 165,547, data showed.
India's caseload is the third-highest globally behind the United States and Brazil.
April 06 2021 - 07:10
Air New Zealand to fly 70% of pre-Covid capacity to Australia as travel bubble opens
Air New Zealand Ltd said on Tuesday it would begin flying at 70% of its pre-pandemic flight capacity to Australia once a two-way quarantine-free travel bubble opens on April 19, in a move that is expected to reduce its cash burn.
Before the pandemic, Australia was New Zealand's largest tourism market and demand for travel between the two countries represented around 20% of Air New Zealand's revenue, the carrier said in a statement.
In a boost to the New Zealand carrier and rival Qantas Airways Ltd, Virgin Australia said on Tuesday it had suspended the sale of most New Zealand services until Oct. 31.Air New Zealand shares were trading 6.7% higher at 0455 GMT, while Qantas shares were 2.8% higher.
Air New Zealand had previously guided the market to expect cash burn of NZ$45 million ($31.73 million) to NZ$55 million a month through June 30 at a time when most other international services are suspended.
The airline said the start of quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia was expected to reduce cash burn, though it was not yet in a position to provide updated information.
"As such, the airline's cash burn guidance has been suspended at this time," Air New Zealand said.
April 06 2021 - 07:00
North Korea will drop out of the Tokyo Olympics because of concerns over coronavirus, state media says
