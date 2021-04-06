#GiftSindiLife: More than R1m raised to fund Dr Sindi van Zyl’s medical bill
More than R1m has been raised towards a R2m target to help Johannesburg doctor and radio DJ Sindi van Zyl to pay her medical bills.
The popular doctor has been admitted to a Johannesburg hospital for more than a month after contracting Covid-19.
Her husband Marinus made an impassioned plea over the Easter weekend for contributions to a fundraising campaign to help pay the mounting medical costs.
Here is what you need to know:
#GiftSindiLife campaign
During the long weekend, Marinus started the campaign #GiftSindiLife, pleading for donations to help settle his wife’s medical bills.
He said the costs, after six weeks, had exceeded R1m and the couple were running out of funds.
“Dr Sindi cannot breathe on her own yet, and the cost of needing to be on the ventilator alone is around R150,000 per week
“She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator. We will use any funds raised to pay the medical bills to enable Dr Sindi the chance to survive,” said Marinus.
Between medical aids
According to a Sunday Times report, Marinus said Sindi was “in between” medical aids when she was admitted to hospital in February.
He said the family had mortgaged some of their properties to pay for the bills, but it wasn't enough.
“We need help. This whole thing makes me so sad I want to cry, but I’m an Afrikaans man raised to be strong and that’s what I’ve been.
“Seeing her like that, not able to speak and breathe on her own, is traumatising for me because I know nothing about that part of life. She would have been able to handle it better. I can’t,” he said.
Crowdfunding overwhelms the family
Marinus said contributions to the crowdfunding scheme had been overwhelming and reaffirming for the family.
“The generosity has blown us away. It makes us positive. We are an embodiment of the rainbow nation in my family. Me marrying a Zulu woman is what South Africa is about,” he said.
“To see people responding in such a way shows the potential we have as a nation. She needs to get well. It would p*** a lot of people off if she didn't.”
Brands and companies pledge donations
Brands and companies including Woolworths, 1Life Insurance, Ndash Food, Le Creuset and DStv announced they would be donating to help pay the medical bills.
Sindi’s former radio home, Kaya FM, also reached out to the family to offer support.
Dr Sindi is part of our Woolies family and we want nothing more than to see her back to full health.— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) April 2, 2021
We will donate R100k towards #GiftSindiLife and wish her a speedy recovery ❤️ https://t.co/Mw7pFWbAcZ
Dr Sindi, we are thinking of you and wish you a speedy recovery. We’re pledging a donation to #GiftSindiLife. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ERc83xFmk8— DStv (@DStv) April 2, 2021
Dr Sindi is a good #FriendOfFord, her commitment to caring for others and always going over and above for those in need has been admirable. It is with this in mind that we pledge a donation to #GiftSindiLife and wish her a speedy recovery. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/MHLexuojC3— Ford South Africa (@FordSouthAfrica) April 2, 2021
We at 1Life, loved working with Dr Sindi on our Truth about Money CSI programme and wish her a speedy recovery. We’ll donate R100k to #GiftSindiLife #changinglives https://t.co/OHaWBNE0Tz— 1Life Insurance (@1life_insurance) April 2, 2021
We are able to do such because of the support and love you continue give us 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wVJzpsL5z1— Ndash Food 🇿🇦 (@NdashFoodPOPUP) April 3, 2021
LottoStar donates R100 000 to #GiftSindiLife. South Africa needs more heroes like you - keep fighting. All our prayers and love are with you ❤️— Lottostar (@Lotto_Star) April 2, 2021
Our thoughts and love are with @sindivanzyl we will be making a donation tomorrow to the #GiftSindiLife fund.— LeCreusetSA (@LeCreusetSA) April 2, 2021
We have reached out to Dr Sindi's family are are in communication with them. We appreciate that you still view her as part of the Kaya FM family, as we do. https://t.co/OhfRJjj3wK— Kaya FM 95.9 (@kayafm95dot9) April 2, 2021
SA rallies behind Sindi
SA celebs and social media users took to Twitter to wish Sindi a speedy recovery.
Businessman Gayton McKenzie pledged to donate R50,000 towards the medical bills and said he would also fund the sound and logistics for a prayer day.
Happy bday @sindivanzyl, I love you and would donate 50 thousand rand towards your medical bill, I would also fund the sound and logistics for a prayer day for you, we wanna show you how much you are loved, it can also be a fundraiser event @dr_lovelee pic.twitter.com/Nx4cnIUoj4— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 3, 2021
Dr Sindi is one of the most important person I know - kind, generous and selfless. She loves deep and shows up for everyone. Lets keep her and her family in prayers and donate. 🙏🏾❤️ #GiftSindiLife WE LOVE YOU @sindivanzyl https://t.co/GbX4YblpfY pic.twitter.com/sUP6VmR3hT— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) April 2, 2021
Started to get in touch with friends I know in corporate to assist and support #GiftSindiLife. Let’s all use our networks and influence where we can to help Dr Sindi.— Wendy Tlou (@mswendyt) April 2, 2021
COVID-19 showed me a different side with Dr Sindi, I thought after 2/3 weeks 1 is fully recovered 💔 I fear it more than ever.— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) April 2, 2021
She can’t even tweet, one of her favorite things🥺
If she was here she would remind you to stay safe, please, COVID-19 is still around. #GiftSindiLife
There’s probably a lot of people that @sindivanzyl helped, counseled, advised & simply touched with her generous and selfless spirit. Not everyone will be able to donate money but I know they will stand in the gap by praying for her. Pray for Sindi❤️#GiftSindiLife— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) April 2, 2021
Please follow the hashtag #GiftSindiLife to get the backstory if you haven't. Everyone's help is welcome to assist this beautiful soul. Love you Doc, get well. Click to donate: https://t.co/ndjut4y5Fq pic.twitter.com/PKETDg5t3u— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 6, 2021
TimesLIVE