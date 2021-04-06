GiftSindiLife: More than R1m raised to fund Dr Sindi van Zyl’s medical bill

More than R1m has been raised towards a R2m target to help Johannesburg doctor and radio DJ Sindi van Zyl to pay her medical bills.

The popular doctor has been admitted to a Johannesburg hospital for more than a month after contracting Covid-19.

Her husband Marinus made an impassioned plea over the Easter weekend for contributions to a fundraising campaign to help pay the mounting medical costs.

Here is what you need to know:

#GiftSindiLife campaign

During the long weekend, Marinus started the campaign #GiftSindiLife, pleading for donations to help settle his wife’s medical bills.

He said the costs, after six weeks, had exceeded R1m and the couple were running out of funds.

“Dr Sindi cannot breathe on her own yet, and the cost of needing to be on the ventilator alone is around R150,000 per week

“She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator. We will use any funds raised to pay the medical bills to enable Dr Sindi the chance to survive,” said Marinus.