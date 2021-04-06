'I felt the need to investigate her disappearance,' says man accused of plotting Tshegofatso Pule's murder

Ntuthuko Shoba said he “felt the need” to help police investigate the disappearance of Tshegofatso Pule, whose murder he is accused of plotting.

Shoba was appearing in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Tuesday, where he sought to reapply for bail, based on new facts.

He said in an affidavit read out in court that one of Pule's relatives phoned him on June 7 to state that he was at the Florida police station to report that the 28-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, had disappeared.

“I was shocked and worried when I heard this,” he said.

Pule was killed in June 2020, with her body found hanging from a tree.

Shoba has previously applied for bail, but was unsuccessful. At the time, magistrate Delize Smith said he had “not shown that he will stand trial”.

“He relied on an affidavit which states the bare minimum. The interests of justice, especially public interest, is not sufficient why he should be released on bail,” she said.

Shoba was arrested in connection with the June murder after he was implicated by Muzikayise Malephane, who pleaded guilty to the killing.

When Shoba began his new bail application on new facts on March 26, he told the court that Malephane, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail for killing Pule, may have been her baby's father. He said this information was given to him by a fellow awaiting-trial inmate at the Krugersdorp Correctional Centre. He said his cellmate, John Thweky Mohabe, told him that Malephane, who was allocated a cell adjacent to Mohabe’s, had confessed to being Pule’s boyfriend.

When the new application continued on Tuesday, Shoba said that on the day Pule disappeared, someone that she knew had picked her up from his house. He said he did not see the person's face.

After being told that Pule was missing, Shoba said he went to the police station and gave officers all the information he could remember about the vehicle that came to fetch her.

“I felt the need to help police to investigate her disappearance. I informed police that in my complex there are CCTV cameras that may have picked up the vehicle registration numbers,” he said.

Shoba said he asked the CCTV operator to allow the police to view the footage.

“We went with the police to the CCTV room ... there was still footage in the system. I personally remember one of the police members say she left with someone she knew,” he said in the affidavit.