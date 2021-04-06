South Africa

Limpopo's 'most wanted' criminals to appear in court on Tuesday

The two brothers have been linked to a number or violent crimes, ranging from murders, robberies and kidnappings

06 April 2021 - 08:43
Police in Limpopo have arrested two of the most wanted criminals allegedly responsible for a reign of terror in the province.
Police in Limpopo have arrested two of the most wanted criminals allegedly responsible for a reign of terror in the province.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Two brothers aged 26 and 33 will appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Tuesday for the 2019 murders of two SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members who were shot six days apart in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, 50-year-old Tshimagadzo Timson Musetsho was shot while parking his motor vehicle in a garage at Makwarela location, Thohoyandou, in January 2019. He later succumbed to the injuries in the hospital. Six days later, Ronald Mani also aged 50, was shot dead at Singo bottle store in Itsani in the same month.

The two suspects were arrested on Friday by a high-level team of investigators appointed by the provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba. The investigators were led by the deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Maj-Gen Samuel Manala.

According to Mojapelo, the team that had been following the suspects’ tracks for a while after investigations linking them to the two murders. They were also positively linked to numerous violent crimes mostly committed in the Thohoyandou area, including other murders, bank, store and house robberies and kidnappings.  

“We commend all members who were involved in these investigations for their relentless pursuit of any information provided and their determination in cracking these horrendous crimes. We also thank community members for continuously assisting the police in the fight against crime,” said Ledwaba.

The provincial commissioner said these arrests would undoubtedly halt the reign of terror allegedly carried out by these “heartless suspects” and would go a long way towards ridding the affected districts of criminality.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

DJ Warras: ‘In a country where all the criminals are armed, the people need to be armed too’

The radio host has encouraged people to legally obtain licensed firearms.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Despite robberies, gangs, drugs, teachers fight for their pupils’ futures

Coronationville Secondary School is reaping the rewards of a devoted teaching staff who go the extra mile
News
13 hours ago

Seventeenth suspect arrested for 'Steroid King' Brian Wainstein's murder

The suspect, who was apprehended on Thursday, is the 17th person arrested in connection with Wainstein's murder.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  4. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  5. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. Police arrest unlicensed Gauteng tavern owner after angry patrons attack two ... South Africa
  2. Free State police launch manhunt after teenager is raped in front of her friend South Africa
  3. Two women gunned down in Limpopo village, allegedly by relative South Africa
X