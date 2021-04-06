Limpopo's 'most wanted' criminals to appear in court on Tuesday

Two brothers aged 26 and 33 will appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Tuesday for the 2019 murders of two SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members who were shot six days apart in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, 50-year-old Tshimagadzo Timson Musetsho was shot while parking his motor vehicle in a garage at Makwarela location, Thohoyandou, in January 2019. He later succumbed to the injuries in the hospital. Six days later, Ronald Mani also aged 50, was shot dead at Singo bottle store in Itsani in the same month.

The two suspects were arrested on Friday by a high-level team of investigators appointed by the provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba. The investigators were led by the deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Maj-Gen Samuel Manala.

According to Mojapelo, the team that had been following the suspects’ tracks for a while after investigations linking them to the two murders. They were also positively linked to numerous violent crimes mostly committed in the Thohoyandou area, including other murders, bank, store and house robberies and kidnappings.

“We commend all members who were involved in these investigations for their relentless pursuit of any information provided and their determination in cracking these horrendous crimes. We also thank community members for continuously assisting the police in the fight against crime,” said Ledwaba.

The provincial commissioner said these arrests would undoubtedly halt the reign of terror allegedly carried out by these “heartless suspects” and would go a long way towards ridding the affected districts of criminality.

